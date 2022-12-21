Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed he challenged Hakim Ziyech to work hard and prove his worth at Chelsea.

Ziyech has struggled for consistency at Chelsea

He shone for Morocco in Qatar

Petit reveals advice to Ziyech

WHAT HAPPENED: Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020 in a deal that cost the London side €40 million.

In his first two seasons, he started a combined 29 matches for the Blues and managed to find the back of the net six times and provide as many assists.

Prior to the World Cup, Ziyech had started just one game for Chelsea this season. The former Arsenal midfielder, Petit, revealed the conversation he had with the attacker after a 1-0 loss against the Gunners on November 10.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was working on French television and was on the pitch when I saw Hakim Ziyech running on his own," Petit told Mega Casino.

"During a break from filming I said to him: 'Hakim, I don’t recognise you. Where is the player we know? Are you going to stay like this forever, sitting on the bench with terrible body language? You look so miserable.

"'You need to come back to the player we saw at Ajax. You’re a world-class player, you need your confidence back. Do yourself a favour and fight. Don’t accept the critics’ reality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech was among the standout stars of the World Cup which just concluded in Qatar. He played a vital role as Morocco made history by becoming the first nation from Africa to reach the last four.

He played all seven matches for the Atlas Lions and managed to get a goal and an assist. The 29-year-old might have registered more assists only if his teammates would have been clinical in front of the goal.

WHAT NEXT: Ziyech will hope his club manager Graham Potter will have seen the level of his performances for Morocco and give him more minutes as Chelsea resume their post-World Cup season.

Chelsea play against Bournemouth on Tuesday, December 27 in a Premier League outing.