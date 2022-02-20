Ziyech: I am enjoying playing football for Chelsea in recent months

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has explained why he enjoys football now after helping his Premier League side register a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Ziyech's winning goal at Selhurst Park meant the Blues have won back-to-back league games for the first time since October, when they won four in a row.

"The last couple of months, I am in good shape, and I am enjoying playing football. I am trying to do my best and that is the most important," Ziyech, who has scored in three consecutive league matches for the first time since September 2019 while in the Eredivisie with Ajax, is quoted by the club's portal as saying.

The Moroccan, discussing how the game was difficult, also said what matters is the results and not the manner in which they win.

"At this time, with a busy schedule, it is the most important to win games. It doesn’t really matter how. Of course, you want to play good football but it doesn’t always go that way," he added.

"It was a difficult game, instead of a good game. There were not a lot of chances, we only had a small couple of chances. Of course, there was the goal that wasn’t allowed, but it was the best feeling to score in the last minute."

Marcos Alonso also attracted praise from Ziyech for the assist: "I think it was a brilliant ball to the far post. You always know if no one touches it, the ball could come down. All I had to do was be there, and shoot," he said.

Ziyech also spoke about the condition of the pitch and stressed that players should always not complain over such issues.

"It [was] difficult. It is not a reason to complain about, as players it is difficult to adapt every time to something new," the Moroccan concluded.

"That is what we have to do as players, take it as professionally as we can. That is what we are trying to do, at the end of the day it is all about results."