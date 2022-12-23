Chelsea coach Graham Potter has lauded the qualities of Hakim Ziyech while pointing out that he has to be patient if he wants to play more.

Potter impressed by Ziyech’s World Cup performances

Chelsea coach feels the winger will play more at the club

The tactician advised 28-year-old to wait for his chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 but has found playing time hard to come by in West London, where he has managed 14 goals in 95 games, largely from the bench.

While the winger has only started one Premier League game in 2022-23, he was one of the star players at the 2022 World Cup, driving Morocco to the semi-finals, and Potter feels the player has, and will, still get his chances, but should not expect to play every game.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He played against Man City, he came on against Newcastle,” said Potter.

“He was a little bit away from the first XI when we first came, but he’s been involved in the games. He came on in our first game.

“We know his qualities. We like him as a player. He plays between the lines, has fantastic quality as we saw at the World Cup.

“At Chelsea, there are always good players who aren’t in the starting XI. You have to be patient. Delighted for him he got the game time, and helped his team. I kept in touch with him over the World Cup. He’s a good guy and he’s got quality.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech scored one goal and provided an assist, having played a key role in the Atlas Lions’ attacking moves on their way to a historic semi-final.

The 28-year-old has, however, found it difficult to nail down a starting place at Chelsea under three coaches in Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and now Potter, leading to transfer speculation, with former club Ajax and Serie A champions AC Milan credited with an interest in the January transfer window.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ziyech will not be involved when Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on December 27 but he will hope that his World Cup form has convinced Potter to grant him more opportunities when he returns.