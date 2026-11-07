Nine-goal nightmare! Zidane labels Lens horror show 'abnormal' as he picks Risser over Como rival Butez

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has defended selecting RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser over Como's Jean Butez for his 23-man squad. The decision came directly after Risser conceded nine goals against Butez's Como side, a match Zidane described as abnormal.
Zidane selects Risser following 9-1 Champions League nightmare
France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has unveiled his 23-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey. The most talked-about call-up centres on the goalkeeper selection, where Zidane recalled RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser at the expense of Como stopper Jean Butez.
The decision arrived immediately after Risser endured a nightmare outing in the Champions League at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Risser conceded nine goals as Cesc Fabregas' Como side ran riot in a historic 9-1 victory, with Butez starting in goal for the Italian club.
Zidane labels 9-1 rout 'abnormal' and backs Risser
Addressing the heavy Champions League defeat, Zidane offered a measured breakdown of the match while explaining why he chose Risser over Butez.
"I saw an abnormal match, both in terms of the result and the manner of play. There is one team [Como] that was extremely efficient, and there is one team [Lens] that is quite good, with players who do very nice things, but who in this match were stifled and lost their focus," Zidane noted.
"In the first selection, Robin [Risser] was planned, then he got injured, and we called up Jean [Butez], who fulfilled his role very well and is a great guy," the 1998 World Cup winner added. "For this gathering I wanted to see Robin, and Fabien [Barthez] too."
Keeper hierarchy remains open alongside Barthez
Zidane clarified that while starter Mike Maignan remains the primary choice, the competition for the backup positions between Toulouse's Guillaume Restes and Risser is still to be determined.
"I can't tell you that now. The goal was to make our list; we'll discuss it with Fabien and make our decision," Zidane stated regarding the number two and three roles.
Risser takes his place in the 23-man squad alongside midfield returnees Aurelien Tchouameni and Warren Zaire-Emery, as well as Como captain Lucas Da Cunha, who scored the fourth goal in that 9-1 demolition.
Les Bleus target Nations League quarter-final spot
France gather at FFF headquarters before embarking on their final group stage double-header against Italy at the San Siro on Thursday, 12 November, and Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday, 15 November.
Sitting in a strong position following three wins and a draw, Les Bleus aim to lock down their spot in the Nations League quarter-finals scheduled for March 2027.
Zidane and goalkeeping coach Fabien Barthez will work closely with Risser to rebuild his confidence following his painful European night against Como.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.