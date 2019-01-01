Zinchenko: Man City were hungry for 10 in Burton battering

Pep Guardiola recorded the joint-biggest win of his managerial career in the Carabao Cup, with Gabriel Jesus netting four

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Manchester City were hungry for even more goals in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Burton Albion.

Gabriel Jesus scored four times as City ran riot in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, League One side Burton humbled in the club's first cup sem-final.

City put seven past Rotherham United in the FA Cup last time out but Zinchenko, also on target in the joint-biggest win of Pep Guardiola's managerial career, craved even more goals.

"It's the first time I've played in a win like this," he told reporters. "To be fair we scored a lot of goals, we wanted more, and our fans did too. We wished we could get 10, maybe next time.

"At half-time Pep said keep going in the same way, the same spirit and if we can score more."

Zinchenko scored the fourth goal of City's largest victory since 1987, but he denied suggestions he was not trying to find the net.

"Was my goal a cross?!" he joked. "A little respect please."

"I have never scored four before in my career, I am so happy for this."



@gabrieljesus33



@sure #mancity pic.twitter.com/bbaDWYeLKZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 9, 2019

Some were surprised when Guardiola named such a strong team against third-tier opposition, but the selection comprehensively paid off as City virtually guaranteed themselves a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The Carabao Cup was the only domestic honour Guardiola failed to win with City last year and he could now be on course to put that right this term.

Article continues below

His side will face either Chelsea or Tottenham if they avoid what would be one of the biggest shocks in footballing history at the Pirelli Stadium, with Spurs leading the corresponding tie 1-0 going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on January 24.

It was a controversial goal that gave Tottenham the lead though, as Harry Kane won a penalty with the help of VAR after he had originally been called offside in the build-up.

After the game Chelsea's left-back Marcos Alonso spoke out against the way the decision was made, insisting it caused confusion amongst the Blues' back line.