Zimbabwe giants Dynamos chase former TP Mazembe defender Petit Diamo Onedika

The giants endured a terrible season last year and are seeking to place themselves back at the top of Premier Soccer League

Harare giants Dynamos are assessing Congolese defender Petit Diamo Onedika Katako as they seek to fortify their squad ahead of the new season.

Katako, a former TP Mazembe defender, has been training with Dynamos this week. The 36-year-old has also previously played for FC Lupopo and Don Bosco in his home country.

After narrowly surviving relegation last season, Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe is out in the market trying to build a formidable squad.

Dynamos have already signed another Congolese player Ngandu Mangala, who has previously played Division One football in Zimbabwe.

“A foreign player should prove his value, he has to demonstrate something which the local players do not have. Otherwise, there is no reason why we should have a foreign player who plays just like the locals. If it is like that then I would rather give the contract to a local player,” Chigowe told The Herald.

Article continues below

“Our aim is to be highly competitive to make sure that a brand like Dynamos will not be dragged into the mud. For example, fighting relegation is mediocrity at its worst. We should be fighting and competing against the best."

Dynamos have also signed their former players Edward Sadomba and Archiford Gutu, who are coming in from stints in Sudan and Sweden respectively.

Since the departure of former coach Kallisto Pasuwa, who helped them win four straight league titles from 2011 to 2014, Dynamos have been struggling in the Premier Soccer League.