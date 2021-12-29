Coach Norman Mapeza has announced his final 23-man Zimbabwe squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with strong inclusions like Jordan Zemura, Knowledge Musona and Tino Kadewere.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Admiral Muskwe made the cut alongside South Africa-based Onismor Bhasera, Ankaraspor’s Alec Mudimu and Houston Dynamo’s Teenage Hadebe.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba, Leicester City’s Tawanda Maswanhise and Reims’ Marshal Munetsi due to injury worries.

Former Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu, who now plays professionally in Iceland, was recalled to the squad after a four-year break from international football.

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa was not included in the final team and general manager Wellington Mpandare explained the reason for that.

“Darikwa requested that he be excused for personal reasons, as he has a lot going on right now. That guy stays over 400km away from Wigan and he travels literally every day just to be with his family so for him to be away from his family for such a long time would be something else,” Mpandare told the media.

The Southern African team are making their fifth appearance in the continental finals but have failed to get past the group stage in all previous editions.

For Cameroon 2021, they have been paired in Group B alongside Guinea, Malawi, and Senegal.

They will commence their campaign against the Lions of Teranga on January 10 at the Kouekong Stadium.

Four days later, they tackle the Flames at the same venue before taking on the Syli Nationale on January 18 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.



ZIMBABWE'S AFCON 2021 SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (Zamora FC), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu United)



Defenders: Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders F.C.), Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), Godknows Murwira (Platinum Stars), Gerald Takwara (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gilroy Chimwemwe (Nkana FC), Bruce Kangwa (AZAM), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)



Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe ( Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko ( ZESCO United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Never Tigere (AZAM), Kundai Benyu (Vestri)



Forwards: Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers), Prince Dube (Azam FC), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knowledge Musona (Al Tai Football Club), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyon).