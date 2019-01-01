Zidane confirms Bale is 'very close to leaving' Real Madrid

The Real Madrid head coach confirmed the La Liga giants are looking to offload the winger in the coming days

Zinedine Zidane said Gareth Bale is close to leaving after he was left out of Saturday's International Champions Cup clash against .

Bale has been deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Zidane and the Welsh star was absent as Madrid lost 3-1 to Bayern in Houston.

The 30-year-old, who has three seasons remaining on his contract, has been linked to former club , and Saturday’s opponent Bayern.

And it appears Bale's future is close to being resolved, with Zidane determined to sell the international sooner rather than later.

Asked why Bale was left out of the squad on Saturday, Zidane told reporters: "Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving.

"We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team."

The manager also explained the club’s decision to let the former Spurs star leave, claiming that the club “have to change” following last season’s disappointing results.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change," he added.

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

Zidane had spoken about Bale ahead of the match and left much more up to question, claiming that Bale “staying was not a problem,” while he also hinted at a potential move for Manchester United ace Paul Pogba.

The abrupt about-face raises plenty of questions, with Madrid having been in close contact with one of Bale’s reported suitors on Saturday.

Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara also made clear before the match that Bale would be more than welcome with the German giants, who are looking to replace club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

"If Gareth (Bale) wants to come, any top player who wants to come here is welcome,” Thiago said at a pre-match press conference.