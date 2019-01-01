Zenatha Coleman scores first goal of the season as Valencia stun Espanyol

The Namibia international got off the mark and ensured her side secure their first win of the season at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque

Zenatha Coleman was on target in ’s 3-0 win over in a Spanish Liga Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The Namibia international, who was in action for the final 20 minutes for Valencia, could not inspire them to a win as they settled for a 2-2 at Estadio Antonio Puchades last week.

This time, she came in as a substitute in the 69th minute and scored her first goal of the season as Irene Ferreras’s men gained their first win of the season at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

Following a goalless first half, Carol Ferez and Asun Martinez scored within 10 minutes after the restart of the match before Coleman bagged a third 19 minutes from time.

The win takes Valencia to fifth on the log with four points from two games and Coleman will hope to continue with fine form when they host in their next league game on September 22.