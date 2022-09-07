Zambo Anguissa's dream Champions League debut propels Napoli past Salah's Liverpool

Napoli's Zambo Anguissa enjoys dream UCL debut

It did not take long for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to make an impact in the Uefa Champions League.

Just 31 minutes into his debut, the 26-year-old forward drove home to inspire Napoli to a 4-1 triumph over Premier League side Liverpool on Wednesday night.

In the five-goal thriller at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Cameroon international doubled the hosts’ advantage after Piotr Zielinski gave the Italians an early lead.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia snatched the ball from Joe Gomez and rolled it to the Indomitable Lion who played a one-two with Zielinski to find himself through on goal at an angle.

He then slammed the ball past goalkeeper Alisson at the near post.

The Naples-based outfit suffered a massive injury blow after Nigeria international Victor Osimhen was subbed off injured in the 40th minute.

Nevertheless, that did not deter the Parthenopeans as they raced to a four-goal lead as Giovanni Simeone added the third, while Zielinski completed his brace two minutes into the second half.

Although the Reds pulled one goal back through Luis Diaz after he was set up by Andy Robertson, Jurgen Klopp’s men could not launch a comeback in the five-goal thriller.

Zambo-Anguissa was on parade from start to finish, whereas, Algeria’s Karim Zedadka was not dressed for action.

After an uninspiring showing, Mohamed Salah was subbed off two minutes after the hour mark by Diogo Jota, while former Cameroon international Joel Matip came in for Joe Gomez in the 46th minute.

Aside from finding the net, the Cameroonian put up a fine display against the Anfield Stadium giants judging by stats.

For his contribution, he accounted for two shots, two key passes, 65 touches, 39 passes and a passing accuracy of 87.2 per cent.

Also, he was impressive defensively with seven top tackles, five interceptions with just fouls committed.

"It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“There's a lot of things lacking, and the fun part is that we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League and Champions League campaign.

"In three days we play against Wolves, and if they saw the game tonight they probably cannot stop laughing.

"They will say it's a perfect moment (to play Liverpool). I would say it's a perfect moment. But we have to try to find a set-up to be much better in pretty much everything."