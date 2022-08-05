Zambia military promotes Banda & seven others after World Cup qualification, bronze medal at 2022 Wafcon

The eight Shepolopolo stars were rewarded for elevating the country’s status during the continental tournament in Morocco last month

Zambia captain Barbara Banda is among eight Shepolopolo players who have been promoted in the Zambian military following their third-place finish at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Copper Queens edged out holders Nigeria 1-0 to win bronze at the continental tournament last month in what was their first medal at the event.

An own goal by Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was enough for Zambia to achieve the feat, having already made history by sealing a maiden ticket to the World Cup, courtesy of their appearance in the semi-final.

That feat has not gone unnoticed at home with eighth players who play for Green Buffaloes, the country’s military side, being elevated in rank within the force.

Banda got the highest rank after being promoted to Sergeant by Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi.

This was despite the striker being ruled out of the tournament, through no fault of her own, as her testosterone levels were deemed to be above those allowed by Caf.

Banda, 22, broke out as an international star at the 2020 Olympics, scoring back-to-back hat-tricks in games against the Netherlands and China in group matches and was set to be among the stars to grace the tournament before the setback.

Goalkeeper Hazel Nali, defenders Anita Mulenga and Agnes Musesa were also promoted to Sergeant, while midfielder Irene Lungu is now a Corporal.

Defenders Martha Tembo and Lushomo Mweemba are now Lance Corporals while striker Natasha Nanyangwe is a Private.

Alibuzwi told the players not to relent ahead of the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, urging them to show even more at the global tournament.

Zambia began their Wafcon campaign with a goalless draw against Cameroon before defeating Tunisia 1-0 and Togo 4-1, to set up a quarter-final clash against Senegal which they won on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Shepolopolo lost 1-0 to winners South Africa in the semi-finals before they edged out holders Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

Green Buffaloes are set to feature at the Cosafa Women’s Champions League that kicks off on Sunday in South Africa where they are in Group B alongside Young Buffaloes of Eswatini and Olympic de Moroni from Comoros.

The promotion of the eight players comes just two days after the Chingola Municipal Council rewarded coach Bruce Mwape, his assistant Charity Nthala and goalkeeper Nali with expensive plots of land on Monday.