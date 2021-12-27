Zaha sending-off in Crystal Palace loss to Tottenham Hotspur 'reckless and stupid' - Crouch

Ex-England striker Peter Crouch has slammed Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for being "reckless and stupid" by getting sent off against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League match.

The Ivory Coast international was dismissed after two bookable offences against Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez.

The hosts went on to win the game 3-0 courtesy of strikes from Harry Kane, who finished a Lucas Moura pass after 32 minutes, Moura - who was picked by Royal Emerson two minutes later - and Heung-Min Son, who was teed up by the inspired Brazilian.

While Crouch does not say much on the first incident, he believes the second one, when the West African pushed Sanchez, was uncalled for.

"It is reckless," the 40-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur striker stated as quoted by the Mirror.

"You could say he went down a bit easy on the first one but it’s just stupid you just shouldn’t get involved in the first one and the second one.

"I just think he’s the type of player who wants to be involved in these types of confrontations. I don’t know if you remember the game at White Hart Lane, he got involved with [Japhet] Tanganga and from then on he played better and raised his game.

"He needs that kind of fire but he’s just gone too far and steps over the line on this occasion."

Palace assistant coach Osian Roberts went on to comment on the situation and how it affected the team.

"I’ve just come through all the press interviews so I have not had the opportunity to see it," Roberts told Football London.

"We’re disappointed because it made it such a difficult afternoon after a bright start. We were comfortable and okay with our start. It’s a difficult place to come to, especially with their current form at home. Of course, going down to ten men made it difficult.

"In the second half, we showed a lot of character and discipline to make sure they didn't run away with it."

The 29-year-old is part of the Ivory Coast team that will be battling out for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

The Elephants are in Group E alongside defending champions Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Equatorial Guinea.