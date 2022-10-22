Zaha may be better at Crystal Palace than moving to a team like Arsenal - Merson

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has advised Wilfried Zaha to consider staying at Crystal Palace as opposed to joining a top-six club in the Premier League.

  • Zaha is Palace's Academy graduate
  • Had a short stint with Manchester United
  • Merson advises the attacker on his future

WHAT HAPPENED: The Ivory Coast international has always been linked with a move away from the Eagles owing to his consistent and outstanding performances.

In the past, he had been linked with a move to the Emirates but the deal did not materialise. The ex-Arsenal attacker believes the Elephant should not be tempted with a move away from his current team owing to the reputation he has built.
WHAT HE SAID: "Wilfried Zaha plays every week at Crystal Palace. He can have a bad game and still start the following match and that might not happen at a Big Six club," Merson told the Daily Star.

"I think he should seriously consider his options before running down his contract. He's a legend at Palace and the manager loves him. I see someone like Arsenal coming in for him if they get into the Champions League but do you go there and risk becoming a bit-part player?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, Zaha scored 14 goals and provided an assist in the 33 Premier League matches he played.

In the ongoing campaign, the 29-year-old has already found the back of the net four times and provided an assist to help his team get to 11th position on the table with 13 points.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty ImagesWilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty ImagesZaha - Vieira Crystal PalaceGetty Images

WHAT NEXT: Zaha is expected to play a vital role on Saturday afternoon as Crystal Palace make a trip to Merseyside to play Everton in the Premier League.

