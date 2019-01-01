Zaha, Mane shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane have been nominated for February Premier League Player of the Month award.
Zaha delivered sparkling performances for Roy Hodgson’s men last month, scoring three goals in four games.
His strike against West Ham United helped Palace secure a point at Selhurst Park before scoring a brace in their 4-1 demolition of Leicester City.
Overall, Zaha has seven goals to his name in 24 league appearances this season to help Palace to the 15th spot in the log with 30 points from 28 games.
Mane, however, bagged four goals in the month under review, including his brace against Watford on Wednesday which saw him score a magnificent backheel.
The former Southampton man has now notched 14 goals in the elite division, thus making this term his most prolific in the English top-flight.
The African stars will battle Manchester United’s duo of Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, Burnley’s Ashley Barnes, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the individual accolade.
Eight outstanding candidates, only one winner 🏆— Premier League (@premierleague) March 1, 2019
