The Eagles had stunned the Reds by picking up a point at Anfield earlier before beating Steven Gerrard’s side

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has explained how the mentality they showed against Liverpool played a crucial role in their win against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After holding the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, the Eagles romped to a 3-1 win over Villa, and the Ivorian lauded his teammates after stepping up and registering the victory.

"The way we played on Monday against Liverpool, we had to keep that mentality going into this game," said Zaha.

"It was massive. Honestly, you can’t just step on the pitch and think you’ll win games, you have to earn the right to play, and I feel like we did that.

"We relish every challenge. In football games in the Premier League, anything can happen, and just because we’ve had good results before doesn’t mean it will change or mean we’ll go over there and get a good result again. We have to go there with a match plan and just do our best really."

Zaha also spoke about his thoughts before he scored the opener for Patrick Vieira’s side.

"The ball just broke through, I think it was Eddy [Odsonne Edouard] who took a little touch and it was into my path," he explained.

"I was running and just thinking not to let the goalkeeper set himself. So as I was running, I just hit across him and it went into the back of the net."

Lauding Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, Zaha said he only cares that he scores after finding the back of the net for his second from a rebound of a saved penalty.

"I’m going to miss some and going to score some [penalties]. As long as I scored at the end of the day," he continued.

"He’s a good goalkeeper, but all I care about is scoring the goal in the end."

On their reaction after conceding, Zaha said: "I feel like that’s what it’s about [responding well to conceding].

"We gave a sloppy goal away, but it’s about the reaction. I feel like we’re good enough against any team – we just get our heads up and play."