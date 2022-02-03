Yves Bissouma available for Brighton's clash with Tottenham Hotspur as Enock Mwepu returns to training

Mali international Yves Bissouma is set to return to the Brighton and Hove Albion squad for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Tottenham Hotspur, while Zambia’s Enock Mwepu is back in training.

The Seagulls have been without Bissouma for two weeks due to his participation in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Eagles crashed out in the Round of 16, losing to Equatorial Guinea on penalties, and the player he has rejoined the Brighton squad as they prepare to face Antonio Conte’s Spurs away from home in the FA Cup.

“Yves Bissouma is also in contention after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations,” a statement from the club website read.

“Moises Caicedo is due to return to the UK on Saturday from World Cup duty with Ecuador, and the head coach is hopeful he will be in the squad.”

Another piece of cheering news for Brighton is the return of Mwepu to training.

The 23-year-old has been out of action following a hamstring injury suffered in the club’s 2-1 FA Cup triumph over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on January 8.

Mwepu had since missed his team’s last three matches – which all ended in a 1-1 draw. Even though he has returned to training, he will play no part against Spurs.

“Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are back in training but won't be considered on Saturday while Alexis Mac Allister is ruled out after testing positive for Covid on World Cup duty with Argentina,” the club continued.

Since joining the English side from RB Salzburg at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the Zambian star boasts just one goal in the English topflight from six matches.

All things being equal, Mwepu could be ready for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Watford on February 12 at the Vicarage Road.

As it stands, Potter’s men are ninth in the log having accrued 30 points from 22 league matches in the 2021-22 season.