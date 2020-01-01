Youssoupha N'Diaye: Senegalese signs first professional contract with Paris FC

Following his impressive performances with AS Lyon-Duchere, the defender has been snapped up by the Ligue 2 outfit ahead of next season

Youssoupha N’Diaye has signed his first professional contract with French second division side Paris FC at the age of 22.

N’Diaye has developed his game at AS -Duchere since he joined the third-tier outfit in the 2017-18 season.

In his first year with the Lyon based outfit, the Senegalese central defender featured 18 times for the Championnat National side before going a step further to play 23 times the following term.

Before the 2019-20 French football season was cancelled following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, N’Diaye featured in 24 league games as Laurent Roussey’s men finished eighth in the log having accrued 40 points from 25 fixtures.

According to Paris FC, his aerial qualities were among various reasons why he was snapped up by ahead of the new season alongside Gaetan Belaud and Guinea prospect Morgan Guilavogui.

With this, he becomes the 16th African in Rene Girard’s squad after compatriot Adama Sarr, Jonathan Pitroipa (Burkina Faso), Lalaina Nomenjanahary (Madagascar), Mohammed Rabiu ( ), Ali Abdi ( ), Axel Bamba (Cote d’Ivoire), Samuel Yohou (Cote d’Ivoire), Ousmane Kante (Guinea), Julien Lopez ( ), Ernest Boahene (Ghana), Cheick Timite (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Mara (Guinea), Yacouba Coulibaly (Burkina Faso), Lamine Diaby-Fadiga ( ) and Ibrahim Cisse (Senegal).

“Signing my first professional contract at Paris FC is a source of pride,” N’Diaye told club website.

“I had a complicated journey, I rowed to get there, and I saw this signature as a reward for all the work done.

“It is a first objective which is achieved but I do not intend to stop there. You could say that I am crossing a new level, very important for me, I hope to digest it and adapt quickly.

“In any case, I am very happy to join an ambitious club that shares the same values ​​as me. I feel that I will be able to flourish and especially progress.

“I think I can bring my calm and my serenity, but also my zest for life. I like it when the group lives well! ”

Morgan whose elder brother Joshua boasts of seven appearances for the French national team also expressed his delight joining the Parisians.

“It is a great pride to sign my first professional contract,” Guilavogui said.

“It had been a dream since childhood. I am very happy to join Paris FC, an ambitious club with a project that suits me and that trusts young people.

“I hope to bring my generosity, my good mood, my desire but also my altruism because I like to make others play.

“Idriss Ech-Chergui advised me well, introduced the club and explained the investments made to improve the infrastructure.”