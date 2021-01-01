'Nurturing young Indian players' - CFG network will benefit Mumbai City & Indian football, says Damian Willoughby

The Islanders have reached the final of the ISL in their first season under the umbrella of the City Football Group...

Mumbai City FC, already basking in the glory of the first silverware of the season wherein they won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield, are now just one step away from landing the ISL title as well.

On Monday, they outlasted FC Goa in a two-legged semifinal that was determined after a marathon penalty shootout (6-5) that saw 18 spot-kicks taken. They are now in the final for the very first time in the history of ISL. More significantly, it has come in the very first season of the club's association with the City Football Group (CFG).

CFG India CEO Damian Willoughby, who is leading the CFG team consulting the club pending final regulatory approval for the purchase, has been a key figure behind the club's impeccable season so far. While clearly delighted with the way his team have helped shape a terrific season for Mumbai City amid challenging circumstances that included a global pandemic, Willoughby feels this is just a start.

Helping Mumbai and India

CFG's association with Mumbai City will prove to be fruitful for the Indian football ecosystem as a whole in the future, he asserts. To put it in perspective, Willoughby highlights how the squad's Indian players have come to the fore under head coach Sergio Lobera's guidance. The likes of Bipin Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Amey Ranawade have all come to the fore this season as Mumbai City romped to the league title and now have entered the final of the play-offs.

And it has not been by chance. Helping the local players shine has been one of the stated aims for Willoughby and his team, something that percolates down to the manager and his support staff. However, this is just the start. CFG are hoping to nurture the next generation of talents in and around Mumbai through their expertise and knowledge.

"We have been hugely satisfied with the progress of our young Indian players like Vigneshwho has been excellent under Sergio, Bipin has been so consistent and Amey has been outstanding this year. Rowllin's form too has been exceptional. We want them to continue to mature and blossom and that is thanks to Sergio and the staff. So I think for us what we want to build is a robust pyramid and footballing structure in Mumbai that will help us to identify, nurture young talents through recreational, youth, academy and reserve teams. That is the real objective. I believe Mumbai City FC will be successful and sustainable as an organization if we can develop talented players," Willoughby told Goal.

And that commitment to local players will only help the national team.

And that commitment to local players will only help the national team.

"We are huge believers in the growth of the national team. We have an excellent relationship with the federation (AIFF) and Igor Stimac (India head coach) and we will do everything within our power to support the continued development of the national team and we are fully committed to doing so. Our first objective is definitely Mumbai City, but if we get it right then it will definitely benefit the Indian national team and Indian football in general. "

"If we achieve our goals as a club then by definition it will flow through the rest of the ecosystem," he added.

A pathway for young talents

The CFG network that expands across various continents and involves around 10 clubs around the world also means that talents nurtured in India will have an opportunity to develop their skills by moving across the CFG network. Players like Aaron Mooy are examples of such a network. Having been scouted from Melbourne City FC, Mooy found himself brought to England by Manchester City before moving on loan to Huddersfield. He would sign permanently for them and later for Brighton in the Premier League. Willoughby expects such pathways to open in the future for Indian players as well.

"Our focus on the short term and long term is creating a first-class football environment and providing pathways for players. I think there is enough talent in Mumbai, Maharashtra and India that can benefit from those development routes. If we can give them the right infrastructure, the right coaching, we can create pathways in the broader CFG network and that is clearly the group model which helps to develop players across leagues and environments.

"We see a great deal of talent migration across the organisation. I am hopeful and confident that we will be able to create the right opportunities for Indians so that they can realise their potential. That is quite a lofty aspiration. But how quickly we can implement that is difficult to tell as there is no magic formula. That's the kind of hope and ambition in our minds and hopefully, we can make that a reality in the years ahead."

A message for fans

After such a brilliant first season (which can get even sweeter), the possibilities are endless for Mumbai City and if the CFG get it right with Mumbai City, the possibilities might be endless for Indian football as well. However, one aspect which Willoughby and his team are craving for is to play before their fans in Mumbai. The team are yet to play at home, given that the entire season of the ISL has been held in a bio-bubble at Goa.

"We are delighted to win the regular season in the ISL Shield. Hopefully, and hopefully, it has provided some relief to our fans in these challenging times. We are driven to be a positive representation of the city of Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra. We are looking forward to getting reunited with them before the next season and then being able to share special moments together watching Segio's team in full flow.

"Massive thanks for their huge support from distance. We certainly felt their love and enthusiasm for our club which has motivated and galvanised the team in difficult times. Hopefully, we can bring two trophies to Mumbai and see them in the stadium next season cheering for us."

And the bio-bubble for ISL has been different from many such implemented at other tournaments across the world, simply due to its duration of almost five months. It has not been easy for the team nor the organisers to maintain it for such a long time. Willoughby credits the ISL for the effort.

"Everyone in ISL deserves tremendous credit to organise the tournament in such a fashion in a safe and secure way. Huge kudos to Mrs. Nita Ambani at FSDL and to Martin (Bain) and his entire team! There have been competitions around the world but no one has tackled the situation of hosting a competition of five-six months, which it is going to be by the end of this process," he stated.

A season of delight for the entire CFG family

The Englishman went on to define how much he has enjoyed his team go about their business, win the League Winners Shield and now enter the final of the play-offs. It's been a season that has delighted the entire CFG network and Willoughby can't wait for the next season to get underway in front of fans.

"I have certainly enjoyed it. There have been ups and downs. We're proud as a group and for our shareholders in Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh who have committed a huge amount of energy, love and passion into the football club for many years and for them to enjoy this moment of lifting the shield, we are so happy for them. We are happy for our fans back in Mumbai and wish we could have shared the moment with them. But due to Covid, that's not possible. That's for me has been the highlight so far - to help the Club lift silverware after seven years of our existence and all the hard work really paid off. I am really pleased with that.

"Everyone at CFG has been engaged and thrilled by the season and everyone is looking forward to the day we are can get back to Mumbai and play football in the Mumbai Football Arena and entertain our fans. Given the uniqueness of the season, it has been still been an enjoyable one and hopefully, some degree of normality will return in ISL 8, when we will be at home. We are excited about the next campaign."

It certainly has been a joy to watch Sergio Lobera and his team go about their business on the field. But credit must also go to Willoughby and his team for the work off the field that enabled Lobera and team to put in terrific performances through the season.