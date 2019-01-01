Young Boys midfielder Ismaili found dead after swimming accident on Lake Como

Police, helicopters and divers had been scouring the area the Switzerland player disappeared in and have now recovered her body from the lake

The body of and midfielder Florijana Ismaili has been found, three days after she disappeared in a swimming accident .

Ismaili failed to resurface after jumping into Lake Como from a boat on Saturday, and police had been carrying out searches in an attempt to locate her.

Young Boys confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the 24-year-old's body has been recovered by divers near to where she went missing.

"Young Boys has, in consultation with the bereaved family, the painful duty to inform about the passing away of the player Florijana Ismaili. We are very upset and deeply affected," the club statement read.

"Young Boys extends its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Florijana Ismaili and wishes everyone all the strength and confidence in this difficult time. We will keep Florijana in our memory."

Police originally searched the area of her disappearance on Saturday evening, before helicopters and divers were brought in on Sunday after attending to another emergency in Milan.

Rescue director Giuseppe Camassa described Lake Como to Swiss newspaper Blick as “treacherous” and spoke of its “strong currents under the calm waters” as he led the search for Ismaili.

The midfielder captained Young Boys after joining in 2011 from FC Walperswil, where she spent five years as a youth player.

She made her international debut for Switzerland in 2014 against and went on to represent her country 33 times, most recently appearing in on June 14.

She appeared for Switzerland in the Algarve Cup earlier this year as a regular fixture in Nils Neilsen’s line-up, and she was also part of their 2015 Women’s World Cup squad.

Ismaili scored seven goals for Young Boys last season, making her the club’s top-scorer for the campaign.

"This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the FIFA Women's World Cup," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"Both on mine and FIFA's behalf, I would like to express the most heartfelt condolences to Florijana's family and friends, to the Swiss Federation and to BSC Young Boys."