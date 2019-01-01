Younes Belhanda, Mbaye Diagne's efforts guide Galatasaray past Trabzonspor

The African duo found the back of the net as the Lions stretched their unbeaten run to seven games in the Turkish Super Lig

Younes Belhanda scored a brace while Mbaye Diagne opened his Galatasaray goal account in their 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Diagne who joined the Turk Telekom Stadium outfit from rivals Kasimpasa in January made a goalscoring debut on his first start for Fatih Terim's side.

The Senegal international opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute with his 20th league goal of the season that extends his dominance at the top of the scorers' chart.

Article continues below

Belhanda doubled the lead for the hosts in the 44th minute and later grabbed his second goal, six minutes after the restart of play as the Lions continued their impressive unbeaten run.

Galatasaray remain second in the Turkish Super Lig table with six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

They host Benfica for Thursday's Europa League fixture before visiting Kasimpasa for their next league match on Sunday.