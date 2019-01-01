'You'd be perfect for Barcelona!' - Xavi talks up move for Kimmich after Guardiola recommendation

The versatile Bayern Munich star would be ideal to move to Camp Nou and could even mirror his success, admits the Spaniard

Xavi believes Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich would be an ideal signing for Barcelona as the Germany international's reputation continues to swell.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present for the Bavarian giants this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Despite playing most of his career at right-back, Kimmich - who was named among the Goal 50 - has been moved into a central midfield role of late.

And that display of versatility makes him well-suited to moving to Camp Nou, according to the Spaniard.

Speaking alongside Kimmich at a training camp in Doha, Xavi told Bild : "I spoke to Pep Guardiola, my ex-coach from Barcelona, ​​about him.

"Pep said: 'I have a player in the team who can play in every position!'

"I asked, 'Who is the boy?' He told me something about a man named 'Kimmitsch', whom I honestly had never heard of before.

"Since that day, when I talked to Pep, I have followed your career. After all, Pep says that for a reason.

"I knew right away, when I saw you playing, that you could become a great player. And that's you today!

"Joshua is the present and future of FC Bayern and the German national team. And you really can play in any position."

Since Dani Alves left the club in 2016 , both Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto have failed to make the right-back position at Barcelona their own.

Kimmich would solve Ernesto Valverde's problems at the back but Xavi is conscious that Bayern play at a similar level.

The Al Sadd midfielder and Qatar World Cup ambassador added: "You would be the perfect player for FC Barcelona!

"In my career, I have always kept my eyes open to find players who would suit Barca well.

"As previously with Philipp Lahm, Joshua Kimmich could without any problems play at Barcelona. ​​That would fit well.

"But Bayern Munich play on the same level as Barca, and you can achieve a lot there."

Across his 22-year career Xavi has won 31 major honours, including the World Cup and two European Championship titles with Spain.

He developed a reputation as a metronomic passer in midfield and was the central pillar of Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona team between 2008 and 2012.

But Xavi believes Kimmich's flexibility means he could even eclipse him as a player.

"I thought before I met Joshua that he wanted to be a defender," he stated.

"But he already told me that he has another big wish. Joshua can play perfectly in midfield as a number six.

Article continues below

"Definitely [he can be the next Xavi]. He can make the difference.

"He can be one of the best players in world football in several positions, maybe he already is.

"That distinguishes him from me: I could play in one position, he is versatile."