'You never know' - PSG's Mbappe not ruling out future Madrid move

The youngster was asked about a possible move to Spain following his side's 9-0 humiliation of Guingamp on Saturday

Kylian Mbappe did not rule out a future move to Real Madrid in the future, though the Paris Saint-Germain sensation insisted he is "very happy" at the Ligue 1 champions.

Madrid have been long-term admirers of Mbappe and the 20-year-old star continues to be linked with the Champions League holders and La Liga giants.

Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup, has become a world superstar in recent season, with he and PSG ripping Ligue 1 apart.

Saturday’s 9-0 destruction of Guingamp left the club 13 points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand on their nearest challengers.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in that contest, adding to a hat-trick from Edinson Cavani and a brace from Neymar, with Thomas Meunier supplying the other tally.

Following the win the youngster was asked about his future and the possibility of joining the Spanish giants.

"I'm fine here, but in football - and the future, you never know," Mbappe said via AS.

Mbappe, who has scored a Ligue 1-high 17 goals and 21 in all competitions this season was also quick to add that he was happy in France, where he is surrounded by talent.

Team-mate Cavani is second in the league scoring charts, with Neymar sat fourth.

"I'm very happy with how things are going for me at Paris Saint-Germain,” he said.

"I'm under contract until 2021 and so now's not the moment to think about anything else."

PSG are back on the pitch Wednesday in French Cup action against Strasbourg before returning to league action next Sunday against Rennes to close out the month of January.

The club will face a difficult February, with Lyon and Bordeaux on tap in league play and the first leg of a round of 16 tie against Manchester United set for the second week of the month.