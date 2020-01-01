'You had to man-mark him with a security guard on a night out!' – Neville picks Rooney as the toughest player to captain

The Red Devils legend revealed which team-mate was the most difficult to keep under control

legend Gary Neville has revealed Wayne Rooney was the most difficult player he captained during his tenure leading the Red Devils.

Neville took over as captain from Roy Keane in 2005 - leading the club to a triumph and four Premier League titles over six seasons.

When asked by Sky Sports pundit Kelly Cates about who was the hardest Man Utd star to keep under reins during his spell as skipper, Neville was quick to mention Rooney as the most challenging.

"Rooney. You used to have to man-mark with him a security guard on a night out," Neville said in a YouTube interview.



"I used to take responsibility for it. I remember once – and I used to love Wazza, he was a brilliant lad – but when he was younger he was a little bit... what's the word... when we were out, he was a little bit unpredictable.



"I remember once a security guard was looking after him, I literally did put a security guard on him – I always thought he was a target for people we saw in the street, someone the other fans would try and wind up.



"So anyway he's stopped at the top of the stairs, this security guard, and handed him over to the security guard at the bottom of the stairs and [Rooney] was having a battle in the middle of the stairs in between the security guards.



"It's about a 10-step staircase and he's literally been left alone for five steps! He was somebody that was a challenge, but he was a great lad."

Rooney went on to captain the Red Devils himself between 2014 and 2017, leading the club to an , the and a .

By the end of his career at Old Trafford, the product had become both Manchester United and 's record goalscorer - with 253 goals in red and 53 for the Three Lions.

Following his departure from Manchester United in 2017, Rooney spent a season at , before heading to with D.C United.

He is currently a player-coach at Championship side .