'You gave everything for this team' - AC Milan's Franck Kessie lauds departed manager Gennaro Gattuso

On Tuesday, the Rossoneri confirmed that the 41-year-old has left the club on mutual consent

midfielder Franck Kessie has lauded departing manager Gennaro Gattuso for his contribution to the team.

After failing to secure Uefa football, Gattuso stepped down as Milan coach despite having two years left on his contract.

The San Siro outfit ended the 2018-19 campaign in fifth place and will play in the next season.

Kessie was a regular fixture in Gattuso's team with 42 appearances in all competitions this term. He also scored seven league goals.

"Every day and in every workout you gave everything for this team. Thanks, mister," Kessie wrote on Instagram.

Kessie is yet to know his fate in 's squad for the 2019 in .

The Elephants have been placed in Group D against , and Namibia.