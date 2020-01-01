'You can’t celebrate goals together?' - Fabregas & Falcao defend Bundesliga players after kissing controversy

The recommendation to avoid physical contact after hitting the net was not universally followed on German football's first weekend back

Radamel Falcao and Cesc Fabregas have leapt to the defence of players who fell foul of new celebration restrictions by kissing each other after scoring.

Under the guidelines prepared by the German top flight, the first major European league to return following the coronavirus pandemic, unnecessary contact is to be avoided at all costs.

This has put a temporary stop to pre-match handshakes, while hugs, high-fives and other celebratory exchanges have also been banned.

More teams

Marcos Thuram, however, found it impossible to avoid his team-mates' affection, and after initially avoiding contact with his colleagues following his goal against he settled on giving Tobias Strobl a quick peck on the cheek.

Gladbach went on to win 3-1 in their return to Bundesliga activity, a result that lifts them up to third place behind and thanks to dropping points against .

's Dedryck Boyata and Marko Grujic also puckered up during their victory over - and idol Falcao believes the criticism that has been faced by offending players is exaggerated.

"Watching the return of football I wonder, is there any technical reason to ban hugs after goals," the former , and marksman pondered on Twitter.

"We are in constant contact throughout the entire game. At a free-kick the defenders are all over you! In a wall they are all together."

Falcao's puzzled reaction to the new law was shared by Fabregas, who stated on Twitter: "You can’t celebrate goals together? Didn’t know this one.

"I feel like I’m watching a training session. You can hear all players and coaches shouting. Now we will value the power of the fans even more.

"Captains choosing pitch sides with three meters distance when straight away they have to fight for every ball against each other face to face."

Boyata and Grujic were also defended by Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia following their 3-0 thrashing of Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Article continues below

"I hope people can understand. Holding back in celebrations is only a recommendation," he pointed out to reporters.

"We have returned six negatives in the coronavirus tests, the last one coming yesterday (for Friday).

"Emotion forms part of the game, if that's not the case we have no need to play at all."