'You are yet to see our full potential' - Akwa United's Rafael Everton warns NPFL rivals

The Promise Keepers are planning to storm the playoffs with improved displays

Akwa United head coach Rafael has warned their league rivals that they are yet to see the best of his team.

The Promise Keepers currently sit at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League Group B table after overcoming a difficult start to the season.

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium outfit qualified for the Super Six with three games to spare and is confident that his side will better their performance during the playoffs as they gun for league glory this season.

“It was just normal that we struggled at the beginning of the season because I just came to the club and we had a lot of new players that needed to get used to my playing style,” Everton told Goal.

“I knew that we would be difficult to play against us as soon as we get our bearing. The first four games were meant for us to experiment with a few new things but by the time played our fifth game of the season, we have already got used to the formation we planned to use. It was the reason why we were difficult to beat after then.

“I want to tell our rivals that they are yet to see our full potential and this they will see during the Super Six.

“We have tried to achieve our objective by qualifying for the Super Six and we hope to bring our best performance to the table because it is our target to achieve great things at the end of the playoffs including winning the league title.”

Akwa United will hope to end the regular campaign on a high when they visit FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday.