You are not going to want to miss this Manchester Derby

The Cityzens will hope to extend their winning streak in all competitions to 22 matches when they take arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday...

Manchester City will look to extend their winning streak in all competitions to 22 matches overall (16 in the Premier League) when they take on cross-town rivals Manchester United in an exciting derby clash on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in a scintillating form at the moment and are favourites to bag their third Premier League title in five years. They are also unbeaten in their last 28 matches.

Manchester City’ 4-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday evening was Pep Guardiola’s 201st win as the club’s manager and the Spaniard has achieved that in just four and half years at the club.

The Cityzens currently enjoy a healthy lead of 14 points at the top of the table over their rivals Manchester United. While Guardiola’s side have 65 points from 27 outings, the Red and Devils have managed to collect 51 points from the same number of matches.

While the blue half of Manchester are amidst a purple patch, Manchester United are struggling with form at the moment. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side played out their third consecutive goalless draw on Wednesday as they were held by Crystal Palace. After their latest result, they are now just one point above third placed Leicester City.

In the last two meetings between the city rivals this season, Manchester City prevailed in the EFL Cup semi-final while the Premier League tie at Old Trafford ended in a goalless draw.

Guardiola’s side will be keen to avenge the defeat they suffered in this fixture at the Etihad last season and going by the form books, they should be able to do that. All in all, it points towards an exciting Manchester derby clash.

“A nervy win against West Ham (2-1) last weekend has not seemed to dent City's confidence, as they outplayed Wolves in every department in mid-week. Pep Guardiola insists the focus is firmly on United now - not on the looming all- time record for most consecutive wins in top flight European football (27 by The New Saints ) - and it must be so, taking it one game at a time, if he is serious about ending his champions league drought this season,” Goal India’s trainee Manchester City correspondent Sai Prashanth Natraj said.

“The last Manchester Derby ended in a stalemate at Old Trafford. It was a cagey match of few clear-cut chances. Both teams were struggling then. United was eighth on the table then, a point above City. At the moment City are top of the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of United and will be confident of a win at Etihad. City are on 21 game winning run which is likely to

be extended to 22 come Sunday,” Goal Nigeria’s trainee Manchester City correspondent, Chukwu Bethel said.

Team news

Manchester City’s only injury concern is centre-back Nathaniel Ake but the Dutch international is expected to return to training ahead of the derby but his presence in the matchday squad is still doubtful. Except for Ake, City do not have any other injury concerns.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have a long list of players who might miss out on the derby. Star goalkeeper David De Gea had missed out on the game against Crystal Palace due to personal reasons and it is still not clear if the Spaniard will travel with the team to Etihad. Anthony Martial also missed the game at Selhurst Park after picking up a knock in training but the

Frenchman might be fit ahead of the game.

Players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones are sure to miss the all-important tie while an update on Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek is awaited.