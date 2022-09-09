York United vs Edmonton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this week as York United face off with Edmonton in a crucial clash.

With just a handful of games left to go this term, it is all hands on deck for every team as they jostle for a strong and successful finish.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

York United vs Edmonton date & kick-off time

Game: York United vs Edmonton Date: September 9/10, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30am BST / 7:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch York United vs Edmonton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport , while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App

York squad & team news

There's been a yo-yo sense to York's form this term, and it has ultimately cost them hopes of making it all the way to silverware and success.

Still, hopes to finish the campaign on a high note will power them through the closing weeks of the season.

Position Players Goalkeepers Giantsopoulos, Catalano, Artemenko, Himaras Defenders Jesus, Mourdoukoutas, Zator, Thompson, Gee, N'sa Midfielders Wilson, Gutiérrez, Hernández, Dos Santos, Ferrari, Verhoeven, Petrasso, Johnston, Wallace Forwards Minatel, Cabrera, Babouli, Ricci, De Rosario, Lawrie-Lattanzio, Kratt, Baldisimo

Edmonton squad and team news

Five points in their last three games has kept Edmonton ticking over, though their postseason prospects look too late now, rooted to the foot of the table as they are.

Tobias Warschewski nabbed a brace two matches ago for them, and they will hope he can be on song again when it comes to finding the back of the net.