Yobo, Oboabona, Adepoju & Nigerian footballers celebrate Easter

The new Super Eagles assistant coach led a team of past and present Nigerian players to give their best wishes to fans on the special day

It’s Easter and Nigerian footballers are dishing out their wishes on social media.

Easter is a christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

As expected, Nigerian players past and present flooded their Twitter and Instagram handles with inspirational messages.

Goal selects some of the best post...

Happy Easter To All May the miracle of Easter bring us renewed hope, faith, love and joy🙏🏾

    A post shared by Joseph Yobo (@jyobo234) on

