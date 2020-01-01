Yobo, Oboabona, Adepoju & Nigerian footballers celebrate Easter
It’s Easter and Nigerian footballers are dishing out their wishes on social media.
Easter is a christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.
As expected, Nigerian players past and present flooded their Twitter and Instagram handles with inspirational messages.
Goal selects some of the best post...
May the soul of Easter blooms in your heart and make everything wise and better. Happy Easter, have a great time and a safe holiday with your beloved ones. pic.twitter.com/lB4WSogl3o— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) April 12, 2020
May this Easter holiday remind us of the amazing things God has blessed our lives with. Have a happy, safe and luck-filled Easter celebration pic.twitter.com/2SAKKwn1eZ— Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) April 12, 2020
Wishing all Nigerians a Happy Easter. May God grant us all our heart desires, heal our land and give us many Easters to celebrate on earth. Amen 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/JJadsbafCN— Peter Olawale 'Little Ronaldo' (@peterolawale07) April 12, 2020
CHRIST is Risen! Hallelujah 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SS1mk824qx— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 12, 2020
May the joy and happiness of Easter be with you and your loved ones. God bless you all Amen 🙏🏼🙏🙏 Stay indoors and soon we can play again.ALSO FROM KANU HEART FOUNDATION HAPPY EASTER #happy #easter #thankgod #joy #happiness @kanusportstv @kanuheartf #arsenal @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gsDSjPMzSm— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) April 12, 2020
Happy Easter everyone.May the joy and happiness that is connected with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which we celebrate today fill our homes and life.#stayhome #staysafe #StayBlessed pic.twitter.com/IIgpQaAG2K— Vinny(MON) (@vinpee) April 12, 2020