Yobo can follow in Keshi’s footsteps – NFF President Pinnick

The head of the country’s football body has backed the former Super Eagles captain to shine in his new role as part of Gernot Rohr’s backroom staff

The President of the Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said Joseph Yobo can become the next Nigerian to win the as a player and coach.

Last Wednesday, Yobo was appointed as the Super Eagles assistant coach following the dismissal of Imama Amapakabo.

Although the move to put the former and defender in Gernot Rohr’s backroom set-up has generated arguments, Pinnick defended the NFF’s selection with reasons to equip Yobo with first-hand coaching skills.

"The concept behind this is to nurture and condition former captain Joseph Yobo to provide leadership and mentorship for the young team," Pinnick told BBC Sport.

"He has an incredible experience playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs. He is one of our most-capped players ever and also won the Nations Cup.

"I believe that as Nigerians we have a chance to make a positive step forward and it's important to give him the opportunity to succeed.

"Yes Fifa rules say that the head coach and first assistant coach must have coaching licenses, but Yobo is not the first assistant coach.

"That's how Stephen Keshi started. Who says Yobo can't be the next Nigerian to win the Nations Cup as player and coach.

"We can tap into his wealth of knowledge because we can not keep relying on foreigners as coaches all the time. We as a nation can help build one of our own."

Keshi first won the Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria captain in 1994 and later guided the West African country to their fourth continental title in 2013, with Yobo serving as captain under him.