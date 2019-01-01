Yobe Stars striker Philip Auta "to play football" in Heartland

The veteran striker is optimistic as his relegation-threatened team takes on the Naze Millionaires this weekend in Okigwe

Yobe Stars striker Philip Auta is having an open mind as his relegation-threatened team travel to Okigwe to square up against Heartland in a Matchday 17 fixture in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) this weekend.

Auta recalled how his team pipped the Naze Millionaires 1-0 in the reverse fixture and insists that Yobe Stars can do it again.

“When we played against Heartland in Damaturu, they were in very top shape, but we beat them 1-0; that was our first home game. As we go for the away game, I believe we are going there to play football,” Auta told Goal in an exclusive interview.

Yobe Stars gained promotion from the National League (NNL) to the NPFL two seasons ago, but they are finding life difficult this term. They are presently rooted to the bottom of the Group B table with 14 points from 16 games.