Yobe Stars' Ngozi Elechi positive despite present travails

The Damaturu side's tactician has stressed that his present challenges won’t get the better of him as he prepares his team for Nasarawa United

Yobe Desert Stars head coach Ngozi Elechi has disclosed that his present travails won’t get the better of him as he prepares his team against Nasarawa United.

Elechi was handed a three-game ultimatum by Yobe Stars management and risks being fired, while his mother passed on two days ago in Omoku, Port Harcourt.

Reacting to his travails, the tactician noted that he has no problem with the notice from the club and that he has charged his players to double up their effort to ensure that they record a positive result against the Solid Miners on Wednesday. He also disclosed that he is still trying to come to terms with the death of his mother.

“I know I will overcome the present challenge that I am going through now. The ultimatum is the hazard that comes with our work,” Elechi told Goal.

“We have been playing very well but other factors have played out. We are going to redouble our effort to ensure that we achieve a good result in Lafia. We have been training very hard for the game and we should naturally secure a positive result. We know what is at stake and we are trying very hard to save ourselves and ensure that we really kick off our season from now.

“It is unfortunate that my mother had to die in the midst of all these. She was a good woman and I will miss her advice and her motherly love. She has been there for me since the death of my father many years ago. I will really miss her.”