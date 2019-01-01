Yobe Stars’ Ngozi Elechi impressed with officiating in NPFL

With just three weeks into the new season, the tactician has praised the level of officiating in the Nigerian topflight this season

Yobe Stars handler Ngozi Elechi has thumbed up the level of officiating in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

Despite incessant attack on match officials, the coach feels referees have lived up to billings so far.

In the last round of matches, three away draws were recorded and Elechi feels that is a welcome development and a far cry from what was obtainable in the past.

“I’m very very happy with what I’m seeing because of the way the officiating is going,” Elechi told NPFL website.

“I was in Jos (for Plateau United vs FC Ifeanyiubah), I was in Maiduguri when El-Kanemi took on Kano Pillars just a couple of days ago and I’m here (in Omoku) today (on Sunday).

“I’ve seen exactly that these people have lived up to expectations and we pray that it continues like that because they are putting smiles and wiping away shame in the faces of people in Nigeria.

“You will see people hammering on the Nigerian officials in the media but if they come out these way, it means it is good.

“Before, you cannot go to Kano and (play a) draw but look at what happened, meaning that you just assemble a good team and make sure you educate your players and supporters on what to do and you will be there. Because nowadays, you cannot rely on your home matches. If you mess up, you will lose.”

Yobe Stars begin their campaign this season with a trip to FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday.