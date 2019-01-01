Yisa Shofoluwe makes honest Flying Eagles assessment ahead of Ukraine clash

The Flying Eagles must win against the Ukrainians to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament

Yisa Shofoluwe has claimed that U20 probably will not go far in the Fifa U20 World Cup in .

The Flying Eagles will hope for victory in their last group game against in Bielsko-Biala on Thursday in their quest to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Paul Aigbogun’s men started their cmpaign in the age-grade competition on a flying note with a 4-0 demolition of .

Against the USA last time out, the Flying Eagles were not impressive and lost 2-0 to the Americans, with many fans picking faults in the squad.

Shofoluwe made 40 appearances for the Super Eagles, and has given a damning verdict on the team.

“We did not play well in the last game and did not show we have a team to go far in the competition,” Shofoluwe told Goal.

“Against USA, they did not show hunger. USA out-played us. They cannot even pass well. The USA took the midfield totally from us. The defence was in shamble. I must be honest with you, our team is not good.

“I don’t see Nigeria beating Ukraine that defeated the USA, unless there is a miracle. We don’t have a good team. We should come back home to re-plan.

“If we qualify for the second round, they will beat us anyhow, they will disgrace us. We have to come back home and regroup again instead.

“The coach is responsible for the players he selected, he knows the players. He assembled the team, so he takes both the blame and the success.

“The team are not playing well, if you are not playing well you cannot go far.”

Nigeria’s best outings in the global youth tournament were in 1989 and 2005, where they finished as runners-up behind and , respectively.