Yaya Toure: Aguero has always been the best striker at Manchester City

On Monday, City announced that the Argentine forward will leave the Etihad Stadium after a decade at the club

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has paid tribute to Sergio Aguero ahead of his imminent exit at the end of the season, and he described him as one of the "best strikers in the club’s history".

Aguero will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season after 10 years at the club, with a goalscoring record of 257 goals in 384 appearances for City.

The Argentine star and Toure played together in Manchester for seven years before the latter left for Olympiacos in 2018.

The duo won three Premier League titles, two League Cups amongst other honours together and Toure believes the 32-year-old is among the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

“He’s by far one of the best strikers Man City have ever had, scoring something like 200 goals. That’s unbelievable,” Toure told talk Sport.

“He didn’t only do it at Man City, he’s been to Atletico, to Argentina, he started there, he scored 12 hat-tricks [in the Premier League].

“He’s up there with Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and more and more. A big, big player. A big legend of this club.

“At the end of the day, things are coming to an end. With all his contributions to the City fans, club and to the honour, I think it’s well deserved.

“For me Aguero, everybody knows how much I love Aguero, he’s always been the best striker in Manchester City without question.”

Aguero’s exit will make him a free agent in the summer and speculation have started whirling that he could unite with his countryman Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Toure, who played for the Spanish giants between 2007 and 2010, said it might be difficult to predict the former Atletico Madrid forward’s next adventure.

“When players get to his age, some players want to go back home, some want to finish it nicely or maybe more ambition to do something else,” the four-time African Footballer of the Year added.

“Lots of people have been talking about Barcelona and it would be him and his best friend, Lionel Messi, to be together in the same team.

“He’s a free agent, he can go where he wants and it depends what he wants for his future. What he wants to achieve again, less or more, that’s quite tricky.”