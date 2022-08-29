Yaya Toure: African coaches must stop complaining, to learn from Benni McCarthy and myself

The former Barcelona and Manchester City star has hailed the steps he has taken

Ivory Coast football great Yaya Toure feels problems encountered by African coaches in Europe are similar to those faced by locals.

Toure says there is no reason to give excuses on why there are a few African coaches working in Europe because their problems are not peculiar.

Giving his current role as Tottenham Hotspur academy coach as an example, as well as Benni McCarthy’s job as part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at Manchester United, Toure urges coaches from his continent to stop complaining but take steps to secure themselves employment with European clubs.

“I think we have been complaining a lot because we have been just sitting behind the scenes and saying we deserve better,” said Toure as per Times Live.

“The thing is, life is not easy - people have a choice to decide who they prefer and who they want to take in.

“If we Africans carry on complaining, thinking things are going to be easy and that by saying things people are going to support us, we are wrong. I think with the initiative I take now [at Spurs], together with my big brothers like Benni, those are the steps we all have to take.

“It’s difficult for everyone, even for those Europeans. But we have to do everything in our ability to achieve [success]. When you get the opportunity, make 100% sure you are the best you can be and you can compete with the other best coaches in Europe. That’s how it is.”

Toure feels succeeding in Europe will open doors for more African coaches to work in Europe.

“Doing that is not only for me, it means a lot for the whole African continent - for the future of the other lads that are coming after us,” Toure said.

“They will have a bright future because they have someone to refer to and follow the same path.”

Toure’s brother Kolo is an assistant coach at Premier League side Leicester City.