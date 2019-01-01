Yaw, Alibaba, Sound Sultan and others gear up for All-Star Futball Season 5

Popular on-air personality Steve Onu, also known as Yaw, has confirmed top musicians, comedians, and actors will be present at All-Star Futball Season 5, scheduled to take place at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday.

The tournament, which started in 2015, will consist of four teams - , , , and . The A-list entertainers will be representing the football clubs they support.

Among those who have been shortlisted for the tournament are:

Team Arsenal: SoundSultan, Bovi, Jaywon, Chinedu Ikedieze, African and more.

Team Chelsea: Alex Ekubo, WofaiFada, Marvelous Benjy, Kcee, Humblesmith and more.

Team Manchester United: Solid Star, Frodd of BBNaija, OritseFemi, Tim Godfery, Lafup and more.

Team Barcelona: Yomi Casual, Dj Neptune, Comedian Hyenana, Gbenro Ajibade, Pencil and more.

Aside from winning the Gold Trophy, other outstanding players including Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Highest Goal Scorer will be rewarded at the event.

Commenting on the tournament, Wazobia FM OAP, Yaw said: “Everyone is ready for the season 5 of all Star Futball tournament and like I’ve always said to my colleagues, enough of the Football talk, let’s come together and prove that we know football like we claim and have a good time.”

Kayode Peters, on the other hand, added: “We created this platform for networking as well. All-star Futball tournament brings the best and brightest superstars together to have an amazing time while connecting with one another.”

This event is free to attend and it is solely organised by Yaw and Kayode Peters.