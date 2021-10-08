'It is never easy' - Xulu warns Bafana Bafana teammates ahead of Ethiopia clash

South Africa international Siyanda Xulu has warned his Bafana Bafana teammates against complacency ahead of their clash with Ethiopia on Saturday.

Bafana will travel to the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia where they will take on Walia Ibex as they look to make it two wins a row in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G having secured a 1-0 win over a much-fancied Ghana side at home last month.

“We don’t want to be complacent about what happened against Ghana, because we know very well that we were able to perform the way we did because of the preparations we had and the respect we gave to Ghana,” Xulu told the media.

“We are going to do the same thing against Ethiopia. They are going to earn our respect and we are going to prepare the way we always do whenever we play our tough encounters.

“That we have beaten Ghana and now we think that we have reached whatever it is that we want to reach, no. We are not even nearly there. We have played two matches but it does not mean anything, because there are still four matches to play.”

South Africa are currently placed at the top of the Group G standings, while Ethiopia are sitting on third place - level on points with second-placed Ghana with four matches left.

Xulu revealed that they have been able to analyze Ethiopia with the East African side having claimed a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe at home in their previous Group G game last month.

“The fact that Ethiopia is sharing the same [three] points as Ghana shows that it is never easy. We watched the Ethiopia match against Ghana before we played Zimbabwe and they were competitive," he continued.

“They were getting into Ghana’s box, they were having chances and missing them, which shows they are a good team and they deserve respect.

“We are very aware of the competition we are going to be up against because we are playing them at home. That is why I was persistent in warning the guys against being complacent.”

Bafana lost 2-1 to Ethiopia in their last visit to the East African country in the 2014 World Cup qualifier in June 2013.