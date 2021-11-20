Xavi warns Barcelona must 'create more chances' after first win as manager

Barcelona coach Xavi was not completely happy with his side’s performance in his first game in charge despite beating Espanyol 1-0.

Memphis Depay converted a penalty early in the second half to secure the three points from the Catalan derby.

Barca made 16 attempts on Espanyol’s goal throughout the match, but only six hit the target and the new manager feels they must do more to threaten their opponents.

What has been said?

"There are things to improve and we have to learn to better understand what the game demands at all times,” Xavi said after the game.

"We have to generate more chances. It is difficult to attack such a tight defence, but we to attack the spaces on the wing more. We have to work because we will find ourselves in similar scenarios many times.

"What I liked most was the attitude. Of course there are things to improve. In fact, there are many.

“At the end of the match we lacked things to dominate the game.We are not in the best situation and Espanyol gave us a lot of problems in the final minutes. But in general it was a deserved victory and it is a great joy."

Barca scored the decisive goal in controversial circumstances, as Espanyol complained that the penalty should not have been awarded.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter, Xavi said: “They tell me it's a penalty. I haven't seen the replay, I've seen it live and I would have whistled for it. When I see it again, as they will show it 200 times, I'll look at it."

Xavi in the dark about Aguero future

It was reported in Spain on Saturday that Barcelona attacker Sergio Aguero will have to retire from the game because of the heart problems he suffered recently.

But Xavi is unsure about what the future holds for the Argentine striker, as he told reporters: “I don't know anything about Kun. I talked to him, he's calm and we have to wait. I don't have the information that came out today."

