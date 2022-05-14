Xavi responds to €60m De Jong to Man Utd transfer rumours & suggests financial situation may force Barcelona sales

Barcelona coach Xavi has suggested that Frenkie de Jong's future depends on the club's financial situation.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked to a move away from Camp Nou this summer, with Manchester United said to be lining up a swoop.

As confirmed by GOAL, the Catalan side would be willing to sell him for the right price, and an offer of around €60 million (£51m/$62m) would be enough to convince them to let him leave.

What has Xavi said about De Jong's future?

Xavi has claimed he wants De Jong to stay with the Blaugrana, but acknowledged that their financial problem is a factor.

"He is important, with me he has almost always been a starter, but it all depends on the economic situation," he told reporters.

"He can mark an era and I like him, but we will see."

Barca president Joan Laporta revealed in August 2021 that the club's debts had risen to €1.35 billion (£1.13bn/$1.42bn).

That included almost €390m (£334m/$412m) in player salaries, more than €670m (£574m/$708m) owed to banks, while the coronavirus pandemic cost them roughly €91m (£78m/$96m).

The club had losses of €481m (£412m/$508m) for the last year, leaving them with a negative net worth of €451m (£386m/$477m) – with revenue down 26 per cent in 2020-21 to €631m (£541m/$667m).

How has De Jong performed this season?

De Jong has been an important player for the Catalan side since joining Barca from Ajax in 2019.

This season, the 25-year-old has featured 45 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting five along the way.

Barca are close to securing second place in La Liga, as they sit five points ahead of Atletico Madrid with two games to go.

Xavi's side visit Getafe on Sunday before they host Villarreal in the final game of the season.

