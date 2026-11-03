Xabi Alonso hails 'top form' Romeo Lavia as Chelsea star finally overcomes injury nightmare to sink Manchester United

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso believes Romeo Lavia has finally turned a corner at Stamford Bridge following a dominant display in the 2-0 win over Manchester United. After a torrid run of injuries since his arrival in London, the Belgian midfielder appears to have secured his place as a vital cog in the Blues' engine room.

Advertisement

Lavia shines against United

Lavia has firmly put his fitness woes behind him. The 22-year-old midfielder completed his first competitive 90 minutes for Chelsea in last week's Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool. Just three days later, he replicated that physical feat during a vital 2-0 triumph over Manchester United.

The Belgian joined the Blues from Southampton in 2023 but endured a notoriously difficult spell on the sidelines. Now fully fit, he is orchestrating Alonso's midfield with authority and consistency.

Alonso praises elite mentality

Alonso, who knows exactly what it takes to dictate matches at the highest level, singled out Lavia for special praise following the victory. The Spanish tactician highlighted the midfielder's growing physical belief.

"We know Rom is feeling better, is feeling stronger, is feeling more confident to go with more minutes and with more load," Alonso told the club's official website. "He's gone from playing the whole game at Anfield to not even 72 hours later playing that way and with that energy [against United]. Sometimes the head is more important than the legs and now his head is in a good place."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Chelsea boss was particularly impressed by the technical aspects of the youngster's display. "It was a top performance. In the last three weeks, I've seen Romeo in top form," he said. "His game, from a midfielder's point of view, was very complete. He has done so many good things and I'm happy for him. He deserves huge recognition. He has done so many things right.

Related Topics

"He was always connecting the defence with the attacking players, he was able to switch the game, he has taken many right decisions, was very dynamic and competitive. Not just this game but in the last two or three weeks, he has been playing at a very good level and I'm very happy for him."

Bouncing back from heartbreak

The victory arrived at a crucial moment for Chelsea. Prior to the weekend, the Blues suffered a Premier League defeat to Tottenham before enduring a gut-wrenching Carabao Cup exit on penalties against Liverpool. Bouncing back against United restored vital momentum and pushed Alonso's men back into the Champions League qualification spots.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the result, Lavia said: "It was a very important game and important win. I think the team effort was amazing. Everyone, from the players who started to the players who came on, was engaged and I think that’s a good statement for what's ahead."

The Belgian also acknowledged his own progress after a gruelling rehabilitation. "I like to say that my job is to make the job for the other players in front of me easier, and everyone around me. So I'm happy I've been able to do that and help the team to get a good win," he added. "I feel very comfortable. Like I've always said, it's been in the weeks a lot of work that goes unseen with everyone in the building, at the training ground. So I'm very happy that it's all paying off and hopefully it just continues this way."

Advertisement

Champions League push

With their place in the top four re-established, Chelsea must now build upon this solid foundation. Lavia's return to peak physical condition gives Alonso a massive boost in the middle of the park, essentially acting as a new signing for the remainder of the campaign.

The immediate challenge for the Blues is consistency. After successfully navigating a turbulent week, cementing their spot in the Champions League places will demand the exact same disciplined, energetic approach they showcased against Manchester United.