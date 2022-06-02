'Wrong club!' - Adeyemi jokes about Mane's transfer potential move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool

The Senegal star is being linked with a move to the German champions

Sadio Mane would be joining the wrong Bundesliga team if he signs with Bayern Munich, according to Karim Adeyemi.

The 30-year-old has decided he wants to leave Liverpool this summer and is being heavily linked with a move to the Bavarian club.

Adeyemi is also on the move ahead of next season, as he has sealed a €38 million (£32.5m/$40m) move to Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.

What did Adeyemi say about Mane joining Bayern?

Asked about the prospect of Senegal winger Mane moving to the German top-flight, Adeyemi told reporters: "It would be great for the Bundesliga if he played there. That would make the Bundesliga even more attractive - but, just with the wrong club!

"You can see what he's added over the years.

"Mane is an incredible player. He has developed brutally. He is one of the best wingers."

Will Mane join Bayern this summer?

GOAL reported on Sunday that there has been no official offer from Bayern for Mane.

The Bundesliga champions would have to pay over €30m (£25m/$32m) to convince Liverpool to let him leave this year.

Mane, just like fellow Liverpool attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, is entering the last year of his contract with the club, and negotiations over an extension have been on hold for some time.

Mane made 51 appearances for Liverpool as they finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League, while they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He scored 23 times in all competitions.

