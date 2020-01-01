WorldRemit and Arsenal celebrate first female Future Stars winner

WorldRemit and Football Club welcomed the winners of the 2019 Future Stars competition to London.

Sponsored by the online money transfer company, Chinasa Ukandu from was one of two winners who won an all-expenses paid trip to London to take part in a personalised training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches.

The weeklong programme was designed to help Future Stars coaches to assist the children they coach to develop life skills both on and off the pitch.

Chinasa coaches boys and girls aged 5 to 16. Together with her friends, she helps provide young people with an opportunity to develop football and life skills at Help the Talent Academy in Lagos State. She completed phase three of the Premier Skills Coach Educators Course (an initiative by the English Premier League and British Council) in 2015.





Arriving in London Chinasa enjoyed a week of scheduled activities including attending the Arsenal Vs football game, an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the renowned Emirates Stadium, personalised theory coaching sessions with Arsenal Football Development Coaches followed by a practical session where they had the opportunity to lead a coaching session with children from Arsenal in the Community. The winners also spent a day in the WR offices meeting staff and WorldRemit co-founder, Catherine Wines.

“I can never forget how the WorldRemit and Arsenal Future Stars programme made me feel. I have been influenced, encouraged and edified so I am ready to duplicate this attitude to others,” said Chinasa

Andrew Stewart, Managing Director Middle East & Africa at WorldRemit said: “At WorldRemit, we are inspired every day by our customers, who work hard to send money home to support their communities.

“Through our partnership with Arsenal and the Future Stars programme, we are delighted to celebrate the stories of inspiring individuals such as Chinasa who use sport to make a difference to the lives of the young people they train.”

Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development, said: “Through our programmes in London and across the globe, our Football Development coaches are dedicated to helping set young players up for success both on and off the pitch.

“The Future Stars winners’ work within their communities shows just how powerful football can be and the importance of promoting diversity within the sport. We hope this experience will support Chinasa to amplify her contributions to grassroots football in Nigeria even further.”