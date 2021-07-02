World Cup winner Kroos retires from international duty with Germany after earning 106 caps

The Real Madrid midfielder has, at the age of 31, ruled himself out of contention for future call-ups with Die Mannschaft

Toni Kroos has announced his international retirement, with the World Cup-winning midfielder earning 106 caps for Germany.

The Real Madrid star is only 31 years of age but, having made his debut for Die Mannschaft back in 2010, feels the time is right to cut down on his commitments.

Kroos' last outing for his country came in a 2-0 European Championship defeat to England at Wembley Stadium, with the decision taken to walk away alongside departing coach Joachim Low.

What has been said?

A statement from Kroos on his social media channels reads: "I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time.

"I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end.

"I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years.

"And moreover, as a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and three children.

"It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion.

"Thanks to all fans and supporters who carried and supported me with their applause and cheers. And thanks to all the critics for their extra motivation.

"At the very end I would like to say thank you very much to Jogi Low. He made me a national player and world champion. He trusted me. We have written a success story for a long time.

"It was an honor for me, doing it well - and good luck and success to Hansi Flick."

Kroos' international career

Kroos' senior international bow came in a meeting with Argentina in March 2010.

He would go on to appear at three World Cup finals, including a triumphant campaign in 2014, along with three European Championships.

A century of caps for Germany was secured in October 2020 during a Nations League outing against Switzerland.

Kroos hit 17 goals for his country and only six men have made more appearances for Die Mannschaft than he has.

The playmaker, who will now focus solely on club matters, is tied to a contract with Real Madrid through to the summer of 2023.

