World Cup: Why has Amokachi’s Greece piledriver played second fiddle to Yekini?

Is there an argument to be made that the Bull’s goal in 1994 was every bit as critical for Nigeria?

Goals that live long in the memory are an upshot of the broader narrative, its importance or the stunning nature of the strike.

In Nigeria’s debut appearance at the World Cup in 1994, a few stand out more than Rashidi Yekini’s effort against Bulgaria in their opening fixture.

The goal itself was nothing remarkable — effectively a tap-in from close range after fine work down the right flank from Daniel Amokachi and Finidi George — but what followed has turned out to become one of the iconic World Cup images.

Stood in the goal, Yekini bellowed what remains unintelligible to this day in his independent display of passion. The seeming reluctance of teammates to join in the celebration has often sparked conversation among Super Eagles fans, but you wonder if nine outfielders surrounding the late striker would have watered down the moment and made it less powerful.

We will never know.

Nigeria’s record goalscorer never scored again at the finals, a statistic that is seldom mentioned as it takes a back seat to the image of one man inside the net, arms outstretched clasping the net after scoring his team’s first-ever goal at the global showpiece.

Over the years, that has left an indelible impression on observers and fans, perhaps to the detriment of other quality Nigeria goals at that tournament in 1994.

Emmanuel Amunike met Finidi’s well-weighted cross with a diving header to seal that 3-0 success over Bulgaria, Samson Siasia’s lobbed effort against Argentina rounded off a smooth Super Eagles move against the South Americans and Finidi’s technique against Greece saw him score a chip of his own to open the scoring, turning from assister to goalscorer.

But what about Amokachi’s incredible finish against the Greeks?

In a sense, the timing of the strike has caused the relative neglect of what was an incredibly-taken effort from outside the box from ‘The Bull’.

Amokachi received possession in the left half-space with nowhere else to go…or so we all thought. In what was effectively a two-v-five against the West Africans, the attacker took the initiative and pulled off arguably Nigeria’s best goal at USA ’94.

He had no less than four players around him when he received possession on the half-turn but he took them all on, nonetheless. Amokachi’s dribbling and aggressive ball-carrying saw him beat the Greece defence despite a pair of desperate tackles intended to thwart his run before firing a rocket-propelled piledriver into the top-right stanchion.

Christos Karkamanis was rooted as the powerful effort flew past him. No way would he have got close to making a save.

That Amokachi effort is seldom the talking point from Nigeria’s maiden World Cup appearance, and perhaps understandably so. Nigeria were 1-0 up at the time and the forward’s effort made it 2-0. It neither opened the scoring nor sealed qualification to the next round.

And, of course, it was not the West Africans’ first goal at the finals and was devoid of such an iconic celebration.

Some 28 years on, Amokachi’s goal was a victim of its timing. Despite its stunningly good nature, the absence of a narrative has contributed to its watered-down place in history.