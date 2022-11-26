World Cup: Tunisia lacked final touch and were not realistic against Australia – Kadri

Tunisia head coach Jalel Kadri has said his side lacked the final touch in their 1-0 loss to Australia on Saturday.

Tunisia were outclassed by Aussies

Kadri blames blunt strikers for loss

Carthage Eagles to face France in last group game

WHAT HAPPENED? Mitchell Duke's goal in the 23rd minute gave Australia a win in the World Cup for the first time since 2010 at the expense of an African nation.

While assessing the performance of the Carthage Eagles, Kadri said they were not effective in the first half but their game went up a notch in the second stanza.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We lacked the final touch and weren't realistic. The performance in the first half was not up to expectations, and we did not create many chances," Kadri told reporters, as per Reuters.

"The situation changed in the second half, and we created several chances, but we failed to put the ball in.

"Australia forced us to play with their style, and we were more reacting rather than acting, and Australia relied on physical strength.

"So, we can't say that we produced a bad performance overall, but we lacked effectiveness in front of goal."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician hinted he could make a number of changes for their last game of the group.

"We lost a crucial match, but we will give everything we have in the last match," he added.

"We don't change the squad for the sake of changing, but we make adjustments to adapt to the way the rival teams play. We will analyze our performance and fix our mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The North Africans are without a win or a goal in their two World Cup games in Qatar.

The 2004 Africa Cup of Nations champions will need a win over defending champions France in order to have any chance of progressing.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUNISIA? They will face Les Blues on November 30 at Education City Stadium.