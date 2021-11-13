World Cup Qualifiers: There is a good vibe in Nigeria camp ahead of Liberia match – Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has stated they have generated a good vibe in camp ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture against Liberia on Saturday.

The three-time African champions sit atop Group C with nine points after four matches and they need a win to increase their chances of advancing to the final qualifying round.

Okoye has summed up the atmosphere in the Nigeria camp in Tangier where they will face the Lone Stars at the Stade Ibn Batouta.

The 22-year-old added that they will not underrate their West African neighbours, even though they defeated them 2-0 back in September.

“It’s been good [preparations], we are getting ready for the match on Saturday. It’s a good vibe here, everybody is fit we have the injured players back, I can’t wait for Saturday,” Okoye told NFF TV.

“From the last matches, we could learn that there are no easy opponents here in Africa. We have to be very focused, we have to be 100 percent and then I’m sure we will get three points on Saturday.

“First of all is the three points and then the clean sheet.”

On Monday, Watford announced the signing of Okoye on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Sparta Rotterdam and he said that the move would inspire him to hold onto Nigeria’s no. 1 jersey.

“Anytime I wear this jersey I try to do my best for the country, for my family. And for me, the move is a little boost but the focus is on this game and Afcon,” he said.

Okoye who made his Super Eagles debut in October 2019, has played three matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign so far. He only missed the country’s 1-0 loss to the Central African Republic in October because of his late arrival in the camp.