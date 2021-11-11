World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles learning from mistakes – Leicester City’s Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi stated Nigeria are learning from past mistakes as they prepare for Saturday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Liberia.





The Super Eagles’ qualification chances suffered a major setback when they lost 1-0 to the Central African Republic on Match Day 3, however, they salvaged the situation by securing a 2-0 triumph in the reverse fixture.

Leicester City star Ndidi knows what is at stake against Peter Butler’s Lone Star while expressing optimism that his ‘hardworking’ side will come out victorious after 90 minutes in Tangier.

“As players, we know what we want, they [Nigerians] should just keep supporting us,” Ndidi said on NFF media.

“We hope for the best because we have been working very hard – hopefully we’ll come out victorious.

“[Training] has been pretty good, it has been amazing seeing the players and all, putting the work.

“We are trying to prepare for the game, getting all the tactics done, learning from mistakes and taking it to the game."

Having missed the double-header against the Wild Beasts because of a hamstring injury, the midfielder is expected to step up this time.





The 24-year-old also expressed his delight in returning to the Nigeria senior national team after a brief absence.

“It is amazing [to be back] because I have seen the players and getting that feeling back is really amazing,” he added.

“I’m very happy to be back to the team and we look forward to what we want to achieve in future.”

On the other hand, Liberia – who landed in Morocco on Wednesday evening – had their training without Kedah Darul Aman star Kpah Sherman.

The Lone Star occupy the base of Group C having accrued three points from four matches. Notwithstanding, they are gunning for revenge against the three-time African Champions.

Liberia lost the reverse fixture 2-0 with Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho finding the net twice in the first half at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.