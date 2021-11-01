Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has named his provisional squad for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The Taifa Stars top their pool with seven points from the four matches they have played, the same as second-placed Benin who have an inferior goal difference.

The East Africans will be hosting the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Benjamin Mugabe Stadium on November 11. The initial meeting ended 1-1 and the Stars will be hoping to collect maximum points to push for a top-spot finish which will earn them a place in the next phase of the competition.

Three days later, the Taifa Stars will be completing their group matches away to Madagascar, a team they defeated 3-2 at home.

Benin will host Madagascar, before playing DR Congo in their final pool match.

Who are the key players?

Poulsen will rely on the likes of Aishi Manula who has been outstanding in goal, as well as Wydad AC of Morocco winger Simon Msuva, who scored the winning goal away to Benin in the team's last game.

Nickson Kibabage has been given another chance in the team alongside Ramadhani Chombo of Biashara United.

The fans will be hoping their captain Mbwana Samatta will get his scoring boots back in order for the team to make it to the final qualifying round.

Tanzania's provisional squad:

Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Polisi Tanzania), Ramadhan Kabwili (Yanga SC), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Shomari Kibwana (Yanga SC), Israel Mwenda, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC), Kennedy Juma (Simba SC), Lusajo Mwaikenda, Edward Manyama (Azam FC), Nickson Kibabage (KMC FC).

Meshack Mwamita (Kagera Sugar), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Ramadhani Chombo (Biashara United), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), John Bocco (Simba SC), Iddy Selemani (Azam FC), Abdul Hamis Suleiman (Coastal Union), Mbwana Samatta (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Dennis Kibu (Simba SC), Reliant Lusajo (Namungo FC), Simon Msuva (Wydad AC, Morocco).