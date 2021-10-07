World Cup Qualifiers: 'Mali assignment difficult, but not impossible for Kenya' - Olunga

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga believes the team is mentally prepared and ready for 'a difficult but not impossible challenge' against Mali in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

While the East Africans have collected two points from their opening two matches in Group E, the Eagles have collected four and are favourites to advance from the pool. But the towering forward is optimistic the Engin Firat-led team has what it takes to get a positive outcome away.

'Players are here to give their best'

"Preparations have been good and all players are mentally prepared and it is a great opportunity," Olunga told Goal.

"To play Mali, one of the best teams in Africa, will be a great moment for us. We are ready for the challenge and I believe it will be a good game for us.

"Players here are ready to give their best and fight for the country; it is a difficult challenge but not impossible; we have to show [Mali] that we have come prepared and will work harder."

'There is unity in Harambee Stars'

The striker has further stated the momentum in the team is good despite the appointment of a new coach, Firat, who took over from Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

"It is a new side with a new coach, and I believe there is great momentum in the team, great feeling and I believe on Thursday we will produce good results," Olunga continued.

"Firat is a new coach, not only to me but everybody; however we have had good sessions and there are a lot of positives that we have seen in the team with a lot of changes also being made.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is unity, cohesion, and team spirit because it will lead to great results."

Mali have not yet conceded in the campaign this season; they started their journey to Qatar with a 1-0 win at home over Rwanda and went on to register a stalemate away to Uganda.

Under Mulee, Harambee Stars played to a goalless draw at home against Cranes. Their next assignment was away to Amavubi and the result was 1-1. A win on Thursday might send Stars top of the group, depending on the outcome of Uganda and Rwanda.